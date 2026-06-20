Indian Couple Reveals Why They Relocated To Thailand: 'Same Rent, Better Lifestyle'

An Indian couple living in Thailand has caught social media's attention after revealing why they chose to relocate to the Southeast Asian country. In a recent Instagram post, the couple, Shreya and Amit, explained that while India remains close to their hearts, moving to Thailand dramatically improved their day-to-day quality of life. While the rent was comparable to Tier-1 Indian cities, Thailand provided an upgrade through a lifestyle change, lower traffic congestion, and better public safety.

"India will always be home. But after spending time in Thailand, we realised our day-to-day quality of life felt better. Rent costs us about the same as many Tier 1 Indian cities, but the lifestyle that comes with it feels very different," the couple captioned the accompanying video.

Admitting that Thailand did not have the convenience of fast-delivery apps like Blinkit, the couple said it really did not matter as most of the shops were nearby.

"No, we don't have 10-minute deliveries. But when there's a 7-Eleven every few hundred meters, you rarely need them," they said.

"As a woman, walking home late at night doesn't feel like a risk assessment exercise. I don't find myself constantly staying hyper-vigilant," Shreya added.

"And perhaps the biggest one: time. It doesn't feel like life is slipping away in traffic. Less time commuting. More time walking. More time working from cafes. More time together."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, one user said: "Just got back from Thailand, but I'm mentally still there," while another added: "We just moved to Bangkok. Feeling motivated after your post. Hope I can also feel the same after spending time there."

A third commented: "We're back in Thailand within a year for our 14-day road trip.. Last year we did a 17-day road trip... yes, so feel like moving in here. Only thing, as an Indian, is missing those food cravings."

A fourth said: "I simply wish I could also take this step. Thailand has all the reasons to fall in love with - btw all the best and love to you guys."