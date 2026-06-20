Indian Couple Reveals Why They Relocated To Thailand: 'Same Rent, Better Lifestyle'

- An Indian couple moved to Thailand citing improved daily quality of life over India
- Rent in Thailand is similar to Tier-1 Indian cities but with a better lifestyle and safety
- Thailand lacks fast delivery apps but nearby shops reduce the need for quick deliveries
An Indian couple living in Thailand has caught social media's attention after revealing why they chose to relocate to the Southeast Asian country. In a recent Instagram post, the couple, Shreya and Amit, explained that while India remains close to their hearts, moving to Thailand dramatically improved their day-to-day quality of life. While the rent was comparable to Tier-1 Indian cities, Thailand provided an upgrade through a lifestyle change, lower traffic congestion, and better public safety.
"India will always be home. But after spending time in Thailand, we realised our day-to-day quality of life felt better. Rent costs us about the same as many Tier 1 Indian cities, but the lifestyle that comes with it feels very different," the couple captioned the accompanying video.
Admitting that Thailand did not have the convenience of fast-delivery apps like Blinkit, the couple said it really did not matter as most of the shops were nearby.
"No, we don't have 10-minute deliveries. But when there's a 7-Eleven every few hundred meters, you rarely need them," they said.
"As a woman, walking home late at night doesn't feel like a risk assessment exercise. I don't find myself constantly staying hyper-vigilant," Shreya added.
"And perhaps the biggest one: time. It doesn't feel like life is slipping away in traffic. Less time commuting. More time walking. More time working from cafes. More time together."
Check The Viral Post Here:
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Social Media Reactions
As the post gained traction, one user said: "Just got back from Thailand, but I'm mentally still there," while another added: "We just moved to Bangkok. Feeling motivated after your post. Hope I can also feel the same after spending time there."
A third commented: "We're back in Thailand within a year for our 14-day road trip.. Last year we did a 17-day road trip... yes, so feel like moving in here. Only thing, as an Indian, is missing those food cravings."
A fourth said: "I simply wish I could also take this step. Thailand has all the reasons to fall in love with - btw all the best and love to you guys."
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