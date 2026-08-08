Indian Man In US Shares Why Everyday Comforts Make Him Think Twice About Moving Back

For an Indian man living in the US, everyday comforts such as nearby parks, sports facilities and peaceful surroundings have become an important part of life. He shared how these simple things can make it difficult for people to think about moving back after getting used to a certain quality of life.

Rupesh Pandey shared a video on Instagram showing the recreational spaces located just a few minutes from his home.

While showing the area around him, Pandey said there were many good places just a five-minute walk from his house where he could sit all day without getting bored.

As he walked through the neighbourhood, Pandey briefly interacted with a passer-by who was out with her dog. He then showed the facilities available nearby.

Watch Video Here:

He said the park of his apartment's society had a basketball court inside. He then pointed towards a lawn tennis court and said that he sometimes came there to play lawn tennis.

The video also showed children fishing near a lake in the evening. Pandey pointed towards them and said that the kids were fishing by the lake.

While looking at the surroundings, he admired the place and said that it was beautiful.

In the caption accompanying the video, Pandey said that money was not the only reason people did not want to move back after experiencing life in the US.

He said the biggest reason was the little things, such as fishing at a neighbourhood park on a random evening, playing tennis or basketball whenever one wanted, walking a dog on clean and peaceful streets and breathing air without constantly worrying about pollution.

Pandey said that once people experienced a lifestyle where these simple things became part of everyday life, it became difficult to let them go. He added that sometimes quality of life was worth more than anything else.

