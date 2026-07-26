Indian Man In Germany Explains Why European Cities Feel More Livable

An Indian man living in Germany has sparked a discussion online after sharing why he believes Europe's quality of life is about more than high salaries, advanced technology, and healthcare.

According to him, the biggest difference can be seen in everyday infrastructure, public spaces, and the way cities are designed for pedestrians and cyclists.

Satyam Singh shared a video on Instagram while sitting in a park near his home, where he compared Europe's people-focused urban planning with conditions commonly seen in India.

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Singh said that if someone believed Europe's quality of life was only because of its healthcare system or high salaries, there was another important reason to consider.

He explained that a small everyday example showed why Europe feels so different from India.

Describing the park as clean and well-maintained, he said he could comfortably write in his journal while children played nearby and people walked around in a calm environment.

He added that the infrastructure there is designed for people rather than just for cars.

According to Singh, the pavements are so wide that they sometimes appear wider than the roads themselves, and there are separate lanes for cyclists.

He also highlighted that motorists maintain a safe distance behind cyclists until there is enough space to overtake them.

Singh said vehicles are required to stop when pedestrians cross at zebra crossings, regardless of the size, price or luxury of the car.

Comparing this with India, Singh claimed that people driving expensive or large vehicles often show little concern for pedestrians and cyclists. He added that reckless driving can sometimes lead to serious accidents.

He said it is not only about money but also about everyday life, safety, and infrastructure. He added that when cities prioritise people instead of cars, life automatically begins to feel better.

The caption accompanying the video also stated that progress is not always reflected in impressive buildings or large projects. It said that well-maintained public spaces, pedestrian safety, and even a simple pavement can show how seriously a city values its residents.