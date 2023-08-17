'With Folded Hands': Indian Family Seeks Help To Bring Son's Body From Germany

Babu Singh Rathore's son Praneet Rathore died of cardiac arrest in Germany

An elderly based in Gwalior has urged the central government to help him receive the mortal remains of his 41-year-old son, who died after a heart attack in Germany.

Speaking to ANI, Babu Singh Rathore from Lalitpur Colony in Gwalior district, said he has urged the Centre's intervention so as to be able to lay his son to rest in accordance with Indian customs.

His son, Praneet Rathore, was a software engineer in a company in the German capital, Munich. Praneet died after a heart attack on Monday, August 14. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

"My son Praneet was a software engineer, having a very promising career ahead of him in Munich. He was based in Munich with his wife and daughter. He had retired to bed after having his dinner on the night of August 14. He would often work late at night and sleep in a separate room. His wife found him dead in the morning," the elderly told ANI.

"Three days have passed since my son passed away but I still haven't been assured of any help as yet. It is my humble request to the government that they facilitate the return of my son's mortal remains so that I could perform his last rights in accordance with Indian customs," he added.

The elderly claimed the family pleaded with the Union government, Foreign Ministry, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who hails from Rajasthan, for help but none has arrived as yet.

Speaking to ANI, Praneet's mother said, "I urge the government with folded hands to get my son's body back so that I could see him for one last time. I request them to help us receive my son's mortal remains."

