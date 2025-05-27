Germany Tries Syrian Man Over Deadly Stabbing That Stoked Migration Debate

A Syrian man stood trial in Duesseldorf on Tuesday over a knife attack claimed by Islamic State in which three people were killed, a case that stirred debate over foreigner crime in Germany and paved the way for a crackdown on migration.

The 27-year-old defendant, identified as Issa al H, is accused of swinging his knife at a crowd of revellers at a festival in the western town of Solingen last year, stabbing several people from behind.

He faces three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder, and is also charged with membership in a foreign terrorist organisation.

Issa al H admitted guilt on his first day in court, where he appeared in a blue jumpsuit with his head bowed before him, only raising his head occasionally.

"I have brought heavy guilt upon myself," he said via a statement read by his attorney.

He offered his apology to the relatives of the victims and said he was prepared to accept his punishment.

He did not comment on the allegation that he committed the crime in coordination with the ISIS terrorist group.

If convicted, the defendant faces life imprisonment.

The Solingen attack raised an outcry and drew calls for tough action against foreign perpetrators of violent crime in the run-up to Germany's February election, won by the conservatives under migration hardliner Friedrich Merz.

His coalition government, which took office earlier this month, has closed Germany's borders to undocumented migrants and vowed to ramp up deportations to Syria and Afghanistan.



