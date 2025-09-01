Indian Billboard Goes Viral For Elon Musk, Uranus Wordplay, Internet Calls It 'Hilarious'

A billboard advertising a wellness clinic in India has gone viral for its clever wordplay that has amused social media users. Assana Colorectal & Gut Wellness Clinic put up the billboard in the southern Indian city of Chennai, which referenced Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a certain planet in the solar system.

Since rectal health is considered a taboo health topic, the clinic employed a witty and succinct way to get the message across. The ad borrowed from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's idea to make humans a multi-planetary species. The billionaire has talked about setting camp on Mars for the future of human civilisation as resources run dry on Earth.

"Let Elon Explore Mars, Our Mission Is Uranus," the billboard stated, referencing Mr Musk's interplanetary plans, which has since gone viral.

See the viral post here:

This billboard in India pic.twitter.com/RcMKO0Zprr — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 30, 2025

'That's hilarious'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users appreciating the humour used in the ad.

"Whoever named it Uranus had no idea of the long-term repercussions and running joke with that name," said one user, while another added: "That's a hilarious and clever ad, definitely grabs attention while staying on message."

A third commented: "I think this is a silly joke. lol. Silly jokes unite more people in a single community. Uranus unites us across different divides and cultures."

A fourth said: "The ads I think in my head but never actually think to post it up."

Reacting to international fame for the billboard, Assana Wellness posted a statement, amplifying the success of its marketing campaign that shed light on the taboo health issues.

"From Chennai streets to global feeds. Our billboard just went viral because bottoms matter everywhere," the clinic wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Colorectal care is no longer taboo. ASSANA is now the name the world remembers for gut & butt wellness."

In another post, the clinic said the billboard presented its mission statement, 'loud and clear'.