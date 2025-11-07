India Techie Clears Rs 53 Lakh Home Loan In 6 Years, Shares Valuable Lessons

An Indian techie has caught the internet's attention after sharing the 'personal milestone' of paying off a Rs 53 lakh home loan within six years this November. In a now-viral post titled, "I paid off Rs 53 lakh home loan in 6 years", the techie shared the lessons they learned from the entire experience, where monthly EMIs put a strain on their mental health.

"Just wanted to share a personal milestone and some lessons that might help others. I took a home loan of ₹53 lakhs in Sept 2019 and finally paid it off in Nov 2025. It took me 6 years," the user wrote in the r/delhi subreddit.

The techie advised other Redditors not to take a home loan if they were overthinkers or had anxiety issues, as the mental pressure was real. The techie, who works as a software engineer in an automotive company in Germany, said he ended up paying Rs 67 lakh in total, including Rs 14 lakh in interest, but moving abroad helped them in closing the loan faster.

"Buying a house is emotional at first, but that fades when maintenance issues start piling up. Owning a home means owning its problems too. On paper, my home is worth Rs 1 crore now, but my bank balance is nearly empty. So yeah, net worth does not equal liquidity," the techie added.

As for some of the pros of taking a home loan, the user said it would motivate individuals to hustle harder, chase bonuses and manage money better.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Great Achievement'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the techie for their achievement, stating it was a big deal and that they will experience true freedom now.

"Congratulations dude. What you achieved is not a normal one, but a big thing. The thought of EMI getting away from your sleep cycle needs to be celebrated," said one user, while another added: "Congratulations brother on this milestone, currently I am paying one and tbh yes it's a hustle."

A third commented: "A great achievement. Having done a similar thing between 2011 to 2017, I know how big a relief and emotional security it brings."

A fourth said: "Now you will have a different body language when sitting for appraisal meetings or when your boss asks to work on weekends. Welcome to freedom."