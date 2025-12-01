Staff Caught Tossing Parcels On Railway Tracks, India Post Responds

A shocking video showing India Post staff throwing parcels directly onto railway tracks has left social media users stunned. The bizarre incident was recorded by a commuter who stumbled upon the scene while traveling, capturing the absurdity on camera.

In a viral Instagram video, the man, while holding back laughter, recorded employees throwing parcels one by one from a train compartment. He explained that India Post's job is to deliver parcels, but the way they were doing it, throwing them onto the railway tracks, was extremely shocking.

Watch Video Here:

The passenger pointed out the potential damage and said that some of the parcels could contain expensive items, such as new smartphones. These are not garbage, but packages sent by loved ones. He expressed shock at the employees careless behaviour.

The company India Post reacted to the video, writing, "We sincerely regret the incident shown in the video. The matter has been taken cognizance of and necessary action has been initiated. We remain committed to ensuring safe handling of all mail."

Social Media Reaction

Before ending the recording, the man sarcastically told the employees to keep throwing the parcels. His Instagram caption also reflected this frustration and sarcasm. The video has now gone viral and is generating widespread criticism and disbelief on social media.

One user commented, "Very Sad and Bad on the staff."

Another user noted, "This is lack of monitoring and lack of strict punishment."