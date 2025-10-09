"India-Afghanistan Are Like Brothers": Security Personnel's Heartwarming Gesture For Indian Tourist Goes Viral

A video said to be from Afghanistan has drawn widespread attention online. It shows Taliban security personnel greeting an Indian tourist with unusual warmth and respect.

The clip, shared on X, shows the man travelling by motorcycle and being stopped at a routine checkpoint. When asked for his passport, he identifies himself as Indian. The guards immediately smile, welcome him, and wave him through without inspecting his documents.

The post accompanying the video reads: "An Indian tourist in Afghanistan was stopped by the Taliban at a checkpoint for a routine passport check. But the moment he said he was from India, they smiled, welcomed him, and let him go without even checking his documents. This is how Afghanistan treats its true friends."

According to the footage, the officers can be heard saying that India and Afghanistan are "like brothers." They invite the traveller for tea before allowing him to continue his journey.

An Indian tourist in Afghanistan was stopped by the Taliban at a checkpoint for a routine passport check. But the moment he said he was from India, they smiled, welcomed him, & let him go without even checking his documents. This is how Afghanistan treats its true friends. 🇦🇫❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YsKFVVEVP5 — Fazal Afghan (@fhzadran) October 7, 2025

NDTV cannot verify the location where the video has been shot.

Social Media Reactions

The video has sparked thousands of reactions online, with many users describing it as a heartwarming reminder of the cultural and historical ties between India and Afghanistan.

One user wrote, "That's such a touching moment. Even in the most unexpected places, respect and friendship shine through."

Another commented, "This friendship is very old," while a third added, "That's the power of genuine friendship."

One traveller shared a personal account: "I've been to Kabul thrice, and I can say this is true. The security by in Afghanistan respects Indians. Afghan people also treat Indians warmly - they invite you into their homes and feel honoured if you share a meal with them."