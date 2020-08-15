Happy Independence Day 2020: 15 Quotes To Share On August 15

Happy Independence Day 2020: 15 quotes you can share on August 15

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020. It was on this day in 1947 that India won freedom from British rule after a long struggle. Independence Day is a national holiday to commemorate and remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters who fought hard for our country's independence. At the same time, it is also a day to pledge our love for the country. This year, Independence Day is being celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic, with social distancing guidelines in place.

On Independence Day, a sense of patriotic pride takes over all citizens as everyone wishes one another a Happy Independence Day.

Here are 15 quotes that you can send to your friends and family to wish them on August 15:

"We must think and act like a nation of a billion people, and not like that of a million people. Dream, dream, dream! Conduct these dreams into thought, and then transform them into action." - APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Man has to thank himself for his dependence. He can be independent as soon as he wills it." - Mahatma Gandhi



"Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge... At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." - Bhagat Singh

"Arise! Awake! And stop not until the goal is reached." - Attributed to Swami Vivekananda

"Liberties aren't given, they are taken." - Aldous Huxley

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action-Into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake." - Rabindranath Tagore in his poem Where The Mind Is Without Fear

"If there is one place on the face of earth where all the dreams of living men have found a home from the very earliest days when man began the dream of existence, it is India!" - Romaine Rolland

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar

"We owe a lot to the Indians, who taught us how to count, without which no worthwhile scientific discovery could have been made!" - Albert Einstein

"Peace begins with a smile." - Attributed to Mother Teresa

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Made famous by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, believed to have been coined by Joseph Baptista who was Lokmanya Tilak's legal advisor and his associate in the Home Rule Movement

"If I were asked under what sky the human mind has most fully developed some of its choicest gifts, has most deeply pondered on the greatest problems of life, and has found solutions, I should point to India." - Max Mueller

"Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas." - Attributed to Bhagat Singh