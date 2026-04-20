In Unusual Family Business, China Woman Earns Rs 1.35 Crore Raising 60,000 Venomous Snakes

A young woman in China has stunned the internet after leaving city life to return to her hometown and build a thriving business raising tens of thousands of venomous snakes. Qin, born in 1995 and from Guilin in Guangxi province, joined her father's snake-breeding operation two years after graduating from university. What began as helping out has since evolved into managing a large-scale farm with more than 60,000 reptiles, South China Morning Post reported.

Her collection includes over 50,000 five-step snakes, including a highly venomous pit viper, along with nearly 10,000 cobras. Despite the risks, Qin says she has grown accustomed to working closely with the animals.

Her father initially resisted the idea of her entering the trade after being concerned about the dangers involved. But as the operation expanded beyond what he could manage alone, she stepped in and eventually took on a leading role.

"Five-step snakes have to be force-fed prepared food, and close contact with them still carries significant risks. I am not really afraid of five-step snakes. My father has been raising them since before I was born," she told Haibao News.

Qin said, adding that she is not particularly afraid, having grown up around the business.

The farm supplies a range of products used in traditional medicine and research. Dried snake, gallbladders, and snake oil are commonly used in traditional remedies, while extracted venom is sold for medical and scientific purposes.

Each five-step snake can produce venom twice a month, with prices ranging from 40 to 200 yuan per gram depending on quality. Snake meat sells for 200 to 300 yuan per animal, while larger specimens can fetch over 1,000 yuan.

After accounting for labour and operational costs, Qin says the business generates an annual income exceeding one million yuan (approximately $146,000).

She also documents her work online under the name 'The Girl Who Collects Snake Venom,' where she has built a following of over 22,000 users. In her videos, she answers common questions about snake farming, including whether she fears being bitten, and candidly describes the pain of snakebites.

"If someone who raises snakes tells you they are not afraid of being bitten, there is only one possibility: they have never been bitten. Especially with the five-step snake, the main symptom after a bite is intense pain. Once you have experienced it, you will remember that pain for a year, or even a lifetime," she said.

"You might think that getting bitten on the hand only affects the hand, but in reality, your arm, shoulder, and even half your body can be in pain. One of my followers said that after being bitten by a five-step snake, the pain was so unbearable they would rather undergo amputation than experience it again," she added.

Her unusual career path and high-risk profession have sparked widespread fascination and debate among Chinese social media users. One user said, "Respect. I feel uncomfortable just seeing snakes. She is incredibly brave and truly deserves to earn this money."

Another commented, "This is not money just anyone can earn." I thought it was just some harmless snakes. Then I looked closer; it is a five-step snake."