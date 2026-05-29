Pregnant Woman Sacrifices Operation Slot To Save Critical Patient In China

A pregnant woman in eastern China gave up her prepared operating room to help save another expectant mother who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. The incident took place at Weifang People's Hospital in Shandong province, reported the South China Morning Post.

According to People's Daily, the woman was already inside the operating room and fully prepared for surgery after fasting for nearly two hours. At the same time, a taxi carrying another pregnant woman rushed to the hospital's emergency entrance.

Doctors found the woman unconscious in the back seat of the taxi and covered in blood. Hospital staff later discovered that she had arrived alone without any family members, identification documents, medical records or deposit.

Zhu Yuchun, director of the hospital's obstetrics centre, immediately instructed medical staff to take her into surgery and said that the paperwork could be completed later while the hospital would bear the initial expenses.

Soon after, doctors realised that all operating rooms were occupied and that the next available one would not be ready for at least 40 minutes.

With the patient's condition worsening, Zhu entered the operating room where the first expectant mother was waiting and explained the emergency situation to her. The woman agreed to leave the room and told doctors to save the other patient first because she could wait.

The unconscious woman was then taken into surgery. Doctors later found that her baby's heartbeat had already stopped. She had reportedly lost around 3,500 ml of blood within a short period, which was close to the total blood volume of an adult woman.

Doctors Saved Mother's Life

Although removing the uterus is often considered the safest medical option in such cases, doctors managed to save the organ during surgery.

However, the baby could not be saved. Despite resuscitation efforts after delivery, the infant was later declared dead.

After more than two hours of surgery, the woman regained consciousness and asked doctors about her child. Medical staff held her hand and informed her that she was alive and that they had managed to save her life.

The next day, she was shifted from the intensive care unit to a general ward.

Mother And Baby Safe In Other Surgery

Meanwhile, the woman who gave up the operating room later delivered her baby safely. Both the mother and her son were reported to be in good health.

Her family also supported her decision and said that they would have done the same in such a situation.