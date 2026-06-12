IIT Graduate Gets Lowballed For Internship, Slams 'Easiest No' On HR's Face

The current job market is brutal, with widespread layoffs reported across numerous industries. The ground reality is so challenging that even IIT graduates are being lowballed by the HR recruiters, as highlighted by a user on social media. Soham Nayak from IIT Bombay, said he was recently approached by an HR representative via call while he was searching for a new job, and the exchange left him wondering about the current market scenario and his value as an employee.

Nayak highlighted that the HR initially queried about his current salary, only to offer an arduous three to six-month internship role.

"Got a call from an HR yesterday. He asked my current salary. I told him. Then he offered me a "3-6 month internship period" before the actual job," said Nayak in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

However, the situation escalated when the recruiter extended an offer at just one-tenth of Nayak's current salary, effectively asking him to perform the same role for a fraction of the pay.

"Then he offered me a "3-6 month internship period" before the actual job. At 1/10th of the pay, I just told him. Not a junior role. Not a different stack. The same work I ship every day, relabeled as an internship, so it costs 90 per cent less."

Disappointed by the rather disrespectful offer from the HR, Nayak offered a polite no, adding that accepting the offer would have meant lowering his own value.

"I said no before he finished the sentence. 16 days from unemployment, money tight, and I still think it's the easiest no I've ever said. Because the moment you accept a tenth of your value, that becomes your value."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded Nayak for making the right choice and not accepting the offer.

"Right choice because 10 per cent pay for the same work is cheating, not a real job," said one user while another added: "A temporary setback is cheaper than accepting the wrong opportunity) Better things ahead, keep going!"

A third commented: "Many companies do this for probation for freshers but it should be reasonable (30k-50k) depending on the city and they should cover food and travel , if not then you have to evaluate your situation."

A fourth said: "Hold tight, brother. You will get it eventually. Working on 1/10th pay is not acceptable. Yes, if they were offering 75-80 per cent of your last pay, then depending on options and need, you can consider it, and that happens a lot, but 1/10th is just like using you."