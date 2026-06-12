Employee Claims Company Monitoring Washroom Breaks: 'It's Messing My Mind'

An Ahmedabad-based employee has caught social media's attention after exposing their company's bizarre new policy of tracking and counting washroom breaks to verify working hours. The professional, who joined the firm 10 months ago, shared their ordeal in a post titled, "My company is counting my washroom break," detailing that the strict rule was suddenly implemented just a few days prior.

The employee sought the internet's advice on what they should do after one of the bosses told them that the maximum allowed time for breaks was only 30 minutes.

"I've been working at this place for almost 10 months now and yesterday they literally took note of all the time I went to the washroom and said the total time came out to be 53 minutes which is more than the average max 30 min they allow," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"I was told to sit in an extra 40 min to make up for it, which is ridiculous because I've taken the same number of breaks for 10 months and suddenly they have a problem now?"

Despite working at a small company, the employee noted they always finished their work on time and even left their mobile phone on their desk during washroom breaks to prove they weren't slacking.

"It's a very small company in Ahmedabad, i work in RCM and they're acting like some bigshots. I would also like to clarify that I absolutely leave my phone at desk while going to the washroom and it is literally 10 steps away so I do not waste much time also it does not affect my work at all. All my work is completed on time with no complaints. It is messing with my mind now," the employee said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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As the post gained traction, social media users advised the individual to start looking for a new job as the company was intentionally doing it to ensure they quit on their own.

"You are being targeted, get a new job and resign before they ask you to do it," said one user, while another simply said: "Run."

A third commented: "I should have guessed before you say but, RCM explains all of it. I am also in RCM but, still no major hitt like this.. pretty sure my company will also start like this."

A fourth said: "If it's Ahmedabad then 100 per cent Lala company. It's not MNC but a banya running a company so run away."