'No Talking, No Phone': Employee Shares Strict Workplace Rules, Calls It A 'Jail'

An employee's recent Reddit post has sparked outrage, painting a grim picture of their workplace as a "jail" rather than a productive environment. The post details a highly restrictive environment where employees are forbidden from basic actions like looking away from their screens or using their phones.

The viral post features a screenshot which reveals a strictly controlled environment where looking away from the computer screen, even briefly, could lead to reprimand. Phone usage is strictly prohibited, with family calls allowed only in cases of extreme urgency.

Frequent restroom breaks are discouraged to avoid "time consumption," and communication with coworkers is restricted to digital means. Instead of casual conversations, the employee is required to message or use Microsoft Teams to connect with colleagues, supposedly to maintain a "chaotic-free" environment.

The post begins with a request: "Please make a reel on my current office environment."

Describing the workplace, the employee wrote: "Silent office. No talking even for a second. Jail is better. At least I can talk there, look around, or stand up if I want to."

One commenter on Reddit echoed the sentiments of many outraged readers, saying, "This isn't just about work. It's about control, about stripping away even the smallest aspects of comfort and humanity."

The post has sparked responses urging the employee to "name and shame" the company and share their experience on platforms like Glassdoor to caution prospective job seekers.

A user wrote, "Name and shame these leeches who suck not just your health but your soul too."

Another user commented, "When you do leave this toxic cesspool, please keep a copy of what you shared here and post it on the company's Glassdoor. Perhaps, citing and elaborating a few examples a bit more will really hit the nail on the head for future prospective job seekers against these people."

"The Solution: RESIGN," the third user commented.



