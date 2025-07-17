Indian Techie Claims Boss Denied WFH After His Father's Death, Sparks Outrage

An Indian IT professional shared a heartbreaking post on Reddit about his recent loss and the insensitive response from his workplace. The employee revealed how he took five days off during his father's hospitalisation and worked from home for a week after his death to complete rituals. However, when he requested to work from home for another month to support his mother, his WFH request was denied, leaving him stunned and highlighting the lack of empathy in his workplace.

"I asked the client manager for 1 more month of WFH permission as my mom is alone in her hometown. He just said, "finish the rituals and please plan to proceed ahead". Meaning, "come back to office". I asked for a call, he didn't respond," he wrote in the post.

See the post here:

The employee's situation worsened when his manager ignored his request for a call to discuss the matter further. With no support from his manager, he felt abandoned during a difficult time. Desperate for guidance, he turned to Reddit, asking for advice on how to navigate this challenging situation and balance his responsibilities with professional expectations.

The post sparked a strong reaction online, with many users expressing outrage over the workplace's lack of compassion. While some empathised with the employee's situation, others noted that corporate policies on bereavement and remote work are often unclear.

One user wrote, "Very sorry for your loss. As the top comment said, don't seek permission. Just inform them you're taking the time off. Whatever happens will happen. Your family should be your priority."

Another commented, "This is inhumane. Sorry for your loss, OP. During my layoff, the email that the head of our company sent mentioned that I am taking too many leaves. The last leave I took is in Feb when I came to see parents. These a**holes ain't gonna change."

A third said, "First of all, I'm very sorry for your loss. Losing a parent is one of the deepest emotional wounds a person can go through. You're not alone in how you're feeling, and your grief, fatigue, and need to be with your mother right now are valid — emotionally, ethically, and culturally."

A fourth added, "At this moment you are needed at your home, company will not shut down if you don't show up for 10 days. This is your time to grieve and support your family. Make that a priority."