IIT Kharagpur Graduate Cracks 14 Central Government Exams: "Keep Fighting, Keep Preparing"

For 29-year-old Lomada Nagendra Sai of Kadapa, a government job was not simply a career choice-it became a goal shaped by the uncertainty he witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After nearly three years of disciplined preparation, the IIT Kharagpur graduate has figured in 14 Central Government recruitment selection lists, turning repeated early failures into an extraordinary success story.

Sai, who hails from Rajareddy Street in Kadapa, completed a five-year integrated BTech-MTech programme in Industrial and Systems Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

He initially planned to pursue a career in the IT sector, but the wave of layoffs during the pandemic prompted him to reconsider his plans.

"During COVID, I saw many employees losing their jobs. Since both my parents are government employees, I felt a government job would provide stability and long-term security," Sai said.

According to Sai, he began preparing for competitive examinations in 2022 but failed to clear them in his initial attempts. However, rather than giving up, he moved from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad for dedicated, full-time preparation under proper guidance.

For nearly three years, he maintained a demanding study schedule, putting in around 12 hours a day. His preparation included regular mock tests, detailed analysis of his mistakes after every examination, and daily revision of general studies.

His hard work and dedication gradually translated into success, with his name appearing in recruitment lists issued by agencies including the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), AIIMS, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). His latest selection in the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment took his total number of Central Government selections to 14.

Despite having multiple opportunities, Sai chose to join the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) as a Social Security Officer, saying the position best suited his career aspirations.

After accepting the post, he skipped document verification for the remaining recruitments, allowing other eligible candidates to be considered.

Sai's message to government job aspirants is simple: "There are opportunities across several departments. Apply wherever you are eligible, even if the vacancies are few. Hard work and consistency matter the most."

He also urged candidates not to let early failures undermine their confidence.

"Many talented candidates quit because they lose confidence. As long as you are within the age limit, keep fighting and keep preparing," he added.

Sai's journey from an IIT graduate to securing selection in 14 Central Government recruitment exams has become an inspiration for many young aspirants, while his parents say they are on cloud nine over his achievement.