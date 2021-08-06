ICYMI: Israeli Swimmers Performed To 'Aaja Nachle' At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky performed to Madhuri Dixit's 'Aaja Nachle' at Tokyo Games.

Bollywood movies and music have a huge fan base across the world. From UK troops to the US Navy, from reality shows to viral Instagram Reels, Bollywood music has made its mark on the international stage - and now it has reached the Olympics as well. Israeli swimming duo Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky wowed Bollywood fans when they performed to AajaNachle at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 earlier this week. They were competing to qualify for the final of the women's duet technical routine event.

MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of government, shared a video of their routine on Twitter yesterday. It shows Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky performing to the 2007 song from the movie of the same name.

"Bollywood took over Olympics as Israeli swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky performed on Madhuri Dixit's Aaja Nachle at Tokyo 2020," the MyGovIndia tweeted, praising it as a must-watch performance.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has been viewed thousands of times on the microblogging platform. Take a look at some of the reactions it has garnered:

Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming#Olympics#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP — 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓂 (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021

What a mixed bag of surprises with Bollywood in Olympics 😅Just loved it ! Really , Amazing gener where Art has no boundaries !! — Renu Sharma 🇮🇳 (@RenuSha36631550) August 5, 2021

Divided by nations, united by Bollywood ❤️ — sikruti_parija (@SikrutiP) August 4, 2021

Bollywood movies are very popular in Israel. During his 2018 visit to India, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the 'Shalom Bollywood' event that attracted a galaxy of leading actors, directors and producers including Amitabh Bachchan. "I looked at other stars as well and I realised that you guys are a big thing. And the reason for that is that the world loves Bollywood, Israel loves Bollywood and I love Bollywood," he said.