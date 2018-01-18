Benjamin Netanyahu In Mumbai LIVE: Israeli PM To Visit 26/11 Terror Attack Sites; Meet Business Leaders, Bollywood Stars Today

Here are the LIVE updates from the Mumbai leg of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's India visit:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in Mumbai today, has a packed schedule for the last leg of his India visit. His day began with a 'power breakfast' with the countries top business leaders, after which he will participate in a India-Israel business seminar. Later in the day he will pay tributes to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack victims. There will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, following which he will visit Nariman House and the Chabad Centre. In the evening, he will attend a mega Bollywood event titled 'Shalom Bollywood'. The Israeli prime minister landed at Mumbai airport last night for the Mumbai leg of his six-day India visit. Some top industrialists, businessmen and top banking officials at the 'power breakfast' including Anand Mahindra, Ajay Piramal, Adi Godrej, and Chanda Kochhar. Prime Minister will also address the India-Israel Business Summit at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in South Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the summit. Sources have confirmed that there may even be a one-on-one meeting between Chief Minister Fadnavis and Prime Minister Netanyahu, after which the chief minister will host a lunch for the Israeli premier and his delegation, they said. 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg will join Prime Minister Netanyahu during his visit to Nariman House and Chabad Centre. Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Prime Minister Netanyahu will also meet around 30 members of the Jewish community at the Taj Mahal Hotel.