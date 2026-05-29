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Hyderabad Man Shares Lunch With Driver And House Help, Wins Hearts Online

The post quickly went viral on social media, and people shared their reactions to class discrimination and social behavior in India.

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Hyderabad Man Shares Lunch With Driver And House Help, Wins Hearts Online
Naresh said that everyone sat together and ate a simple Keema Paratha.
  • A Hyderabad man shared a viral post about lunch with his driver and house help
  • His staff initially felt uncomfortable eating together at the dining table
  • He attributed this discomfort to deep-rooted class discrimination in India
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A social media post shared by a Hyderabad man about having lunch with his house help and driver has triggered a wider conversation online about class divisions in India. The post went viral after he described how difficult it was to convince them to sit with him at the dining table for a meal. Naresh, a Hyderabad-based writer and driving instructor, said that he has a "team lunch" every few months with his driver and domestic help.

According to Naresh, his staff members initially felt uncomfortable eating with him at the dining table. He said this attitude is a result of long-standing social systems and class discrimination. He believes this mindset must change in India.

Check Out The Post Here:

He expressed surprise that such differences are still visible in society in 2026. Naresh said that during this meeting, everyone sat together and ate a simple Keema Paratha.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral on social media, and people shared their reactions to class discrimination and social behavior in India.

One user commented, "Absolutely needed."

Another user noted, "I tried the same with my watchman & his growing family."

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