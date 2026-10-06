"Hunger Vs Willpower": Entrepreneur Takes On 90-Hour Fast Challenge To Celebrate Birthday

An entrepreneur chose a different way to celebrate his birthday by taking on a personal challenge that lasted for four days. CreditVidya CEO Abhishek Agarwal said he completed a 90-hour fast, abstaining from food as he sought to push his physical and mental limits.

Agarwal shared his experience on LinkedIn. He said he sets himself a difficult personal milestone every year on his birthday, and this year, he chose fasting for 90 hours as the challenge.

Agarwal wrote, "I did a 90-hour fast to celebrate my birthday. Yes, no food for almost 4 days."

He said the first day did not bring many problems and that he even felt the challenge was easy.

Describing the next few days, Agarwal said the second day made him wonder why he had taken up the challenge.

He described the third day simply as silence. On the fourth day, which was also his birthday, he said he had the clearest mind he had experienced in months.

He called this challenge "Hunger vs Willpower"

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Agarwal said people now live in a world where food can arrive in 10 minutes, and people can scroll for 10 hours straight. He wanted to see what would happen if he could fast for around four days.

He wrote, "I realised we, humans, are probably capable of tolerating way more discomfort than our 10-minute-delivery brains would have us believe."

"And trust me, once you prove your brain wrong once, you start questioning its other limits; nothing feels unachievable anymore," Agarwal added.

He shared a series of pictures of himself doing several activities. One showed him eating a meal, while another captured him doing exercise.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Pushing your limits can teach you a lot about yourself."

Another user called this challenge "Insane."

"What makes this interesting is the experiment behind it. We rarely create situations where we have to sit with discomfort anymore," added a third user.