Hundreds Of Spider-Men Gather In Buenos Aires To Break World Record

A lot of people dressed as Spider-Man in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In a recent event held in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, around 1000 individuals dressed as Spider-Man came together in an attempt to break the world record for the largest gathering of people wearing Spider-Man costumes at a single event.

Argentine influencer Uki Deane organized the gathering via Instagram, aiming to outdo an event in June in Malaysia where 685 people dressed as Spider-Man.

Deane said he was confident of obtaining the Guinness World Records title with the turnout in Buenos Aires at the famous obelisk monument, where the crowd was a sea of skin-tight blue costumes and red masks.

"I wanted to summon 700 people and from our counting, we are many more. We have more than 1,000 signatures," he told reporters at the event.

"It's crazy what Spider-Man causes, it gives me enormous joy," the 33-year-old added.

Guinness World Records did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The superhero look-alikes dressed as the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko clapped and sang with good cheer during the sunny afternoon. One participant complemented the Spider-Man costume with the blue-and-white striped Argentine soccer jersey, while another wore a business suit with a red tie that matched the superhero mask.

Juan Menchon, a 25-year-old soccer coach, said he felt empowered by the Spider-Man outfit.

(With inputs from Reuters)