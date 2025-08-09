Paid At 10, Quit At 10:05: HR's Post On 'Unethical' Resignation Sparks Fierce Debate

A LinkedIn post by Human Resource professional Priyavarshini M has triggered a wave of discussion on workplace ethics after she recounted an incident involving an employee who resigned just one month after joining.

In her post, Priyavarshini revealed that the employee's salary was credited at 10:00 AM, only for the resignation email to arrive at 10:05 AM. She questioned the ethics behind such a move, asking, "Was that fair? Was it ethical?"

She further challenged the decision, writing:

If you never intended to stay, why take the job?

Why go through the process?

Why remain silent during onboarding or training?

According to her, a resignation immediately after payday reflects "a lack of intent, maturity, and accountability," and sends the wrong message to both employers and colleagues.

The post struck a nerve online, quickly going viral with over 2,000 reactions and more than 600 comments. The discussion escalated into a full-blown debate, with opinions ranging from defending employee choices to highlighting corporate layoffs and questioning employer ethics. From workplace loyalty to the realities of the job market, the comment section became a battleground of perspectives.

"Person is not wrong. But being HR, you should not post such matters on social media. "It clearly shows your immaturity, please," commented a user.

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, he must have come to know that there is a lot of darkness here in the future; neither the sky would have been clearly visible nor the rumble of clouds would have been heard, so he took such a decision. To maintain a long-term relationship, it is very important to have trust in both. In today's time, if anyone sees a little darkness, then he will walk," wrote another user.

"I see the point, but employees may leave quickly due to unmet expectations, poor culture, or role mismatch-often realised only after joining. While sudden exits aren't ideal, they can protect one's mental health or career. Employers, too, make abrupt decisions like layoffs. Professional ethics should work both ways, with honesty and respect on both sides," commented a third user.