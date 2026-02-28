Holika Dahan 2026: History, Significance Of Pre-Holi Bonfire Ritual

Holika Dahan 2026: The much-anticipated festival of Holi is nearly here, and it is the time for families, relatives, and friends to assemble and enjoy the celebrations. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, which is an ancient Hindu ritual, celebrating the victory of good over evil, symbolised by the burning of an effigy of the demoness Holika. On this day, devotees honour and pray to the spirit of Holika in order to maintain peace and happiness.

During the Holika Dahan ceremony, devotees chant sacred mantras while burning a bonfire. The ritual involves circumambulating the bonfire three, five, or seven times with vessels of water, which are then emptied after the final circuit. Devotees apply tilaks on their foreheads and consume baked or roasted seasonal crops afterwards.

When Is Holika Dahan?

While the Purnima tithi runs from March 3 into March 4, the visible eclipse on the evening of March 3 has made that time unsuitable for Holika Dahan in many regions. As a result, some states will perform Holika Dahan on March 2 and celebrate Holi on March 3. Others will hold Holika Dahan on March 3 and mark Holi on March 4.

History Of Holika Dahan

The legend of Holika Dahan begins with Hiranyakashipu, a demon king who was angered by his son, Prahlada's devotion towards Lord Vishnu. Seeking to kill him, the king ordered his sister Holika to carry the boy into a massive bonfire, relying on the divine shawl that protected her from fire.

However, in a miraculous turn, Lord Vishnu intervened, causing the protective garment to slip from Holika and shield Prahlada instead. Holika perished in the flames, symbolising the victory of good over evil that is still celebrated today.

Significance Of Holika Dahan

The festival of Holika Dahan commemorates the triumph of good over evil, as embodied in the legend of Prahlada and Holika. Prahlada's unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu, despite facing mortal danger, inspires devotees to remain steadfast in their faith.

As people come together to participate in the rituals, Holika Dahan fosters community bonding, strengthens social ties, and promotes unity, reinforcing the values of virtue, devotion, and harmony. The festival also marks the arrival of spring, symbolising renewal and new beginnings.