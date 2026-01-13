High-Rise Painter Says He Earns Rs 35,000, Shatters Stereotypes In Viral Video: "I Have A Degree Too"

A video capturing a casual conversation between a woman and a painter working at dizzying heights on a high-rise building has gone viral on social media. The painter, secured with a safety harness, shares details about his impressive earnings, defying typical assumptions about education and income.

The video, shared by Saniya Mirza on Instagram, starts off light and friendly but quickly takes a surprising turn as the painter shares his salary, leaving viewers shocked. Mirza, speaking in Hindi, casually asks the painter if wearing the safety harness causes back pain and jokingly remarks that he must be earning a lot. The painter, staying focused on his task, calmly responds that he doesn't experience any pain and earns a monthly salary of Rs 35,000. Mirza appears visibly surprised at the amount. The painter goes on to share a bit about himself, mentioning that he is educated and has completed a degree, adding that he, too, holds qualifications.

Watch the video here:

He goes on to mention that his brother is in the army and his sister serves in the Bihar Police. The conversation also reveals that, alongside painting, he is actively involved in farming. When asked if his agricultural income surpasses that of his siblings, he shares that he earns around Rs 10 lakh annually from selling sugarcane.

Instagram users responded with surprise and admiration, impressed by his hard work and the success he has achieved through farming. One user wrote, "Everyone is just looking on pay, but no one is seeing his hardwork and risk of life."

Another commented, "People often consider success with just the amount of money they are earning. But they ignore the lifestyle , social life , education , safety or other regularities."

"Perfect example of don't judge a book by its cover," wrote a third.

"They get so much for the risk they take !! Our degrees only help us to earn without taking these life risks ..it doesn't make us any greater than them...artisans, carpenters, and electricians earn a lot..and also most of the petty shops..so it's best to do whatever gives u good money respectfully without hurting anyone's pocket," a fourth added.