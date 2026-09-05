He Left His Job In July, Yet His Full Salary Arrived In September. What He Did Next

A former employee has shared an unusual payroll experience after receiving a full month's salary nearly a month after leaving his job. Sreyans Jain said on LinkedIn that his last working day was July 31. However, on September 1, his former employer credited his full August salary to his bank account, even though he had not worked for the company during the month.

Jain said his first thought was that the payroll team would quickly notice the mistake and reverse the payment. But after a full day, he said there was no email, phone call or message from the company about the payment.

Instead of waiting for the company to discover the error, Jain contacted the founders directly. He explained what had happened and asked for the company's bank details so that he could return the money himself.

According to Jain, the company's HR team contacted him within a couple of hours of his email. The issue was resolved and the money was transferred back, with the entire process taking around 48 hours from the date the payment reached his account.

Jain said payroll mistakes can happen and that the error itself was not what concerned him. His bigger concern was that the company's systems had not identified the payment before he did.

He also used the incident to highlight a wider issue for growing businesses. Jain said companies hiring and expanding quickly need stronger payroll checks to prevent payments being made to former employees.

The post attracted reactions from other LinkedIn users, with some praising Jain for reporting the error quickly while others pointed to the challenges faced by young companies in managing payroll and finance processes.

The incident serves as a reminder that payroll systems need proper checks when an employee leaves a company. A simple error involving one former employee could become a much bigger problem if it affects several people.