Harsh Goenka Shares Unique Ad By Gujarat School Seeking Maths Teachers. See Post

Internet users were impressed with the unique technique of hiring Maths teachers.

Employers have become creative with their job advertisements. And now, a school from Gujarat has come up with a unique ad in order to hire Maths teachers. The intriguing advertisement shows how the organisation turned it into the first layer of interviews for the applicants. They did so by hiding their phone number within an equation.

The interesting advertisement is so amazing that business tycoon Harsh Goenka also shared the brief poster with four lines on his Twitter account. "Saw this ad," he wrote in the caption with a smiley emoji.

Take a look below:

Saw this ad 😀 pic.twitter.com/iVAmXjHZ1i — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 21, 2023

The advertisement stands out because it doesn't include any number to call. In the poster, an equation has been used in place of a contact number, so anyone wishing to apply must first solve the math problem.

Mr Goenka shared the image of the ad on Saturday evening, and since then it has accumulated more than 1.8 million views and over 21,000 likes. Internet users were impressed with the unique technique of hiring Maths teachers. Several users also solved the equation.

Also Read | Girl Asks Police To Run DNA Test On Christmas Cookie To Prove Existence Of Santa Claus

"Answer is '9428163811'. That's the 10-digit mobile number to call. Manually self-solved myself. No calculator, no help, no check, nothing else. In quick time as I just saw your tweet. Prize Money at least please award me, Sir," wrote one user. "Feel like there's a high probability I'd call the wrong school lol," jokingly said another.

A third user hilariously commented, "If a student is able to solve and find the teacher number he doesn't need a maths teacher right." A fourth user added, "School is probably searching for either Ramanujan or Shakuntala devi."

"Moral of the tweet. A smart recruiter is sure to get a smart employee," expressed another.

Featured Video Of The Day Gunman Shoots 10 At California Event, Kills Self When Surrounded