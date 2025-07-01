Harsh Goenka Says He Never Shouted At Anyone At Work: "Losing Temper Doesn't Help"

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, is known for sharing insightful reflections on life and leadership on X. In a recent post, Mr Goenka shared a personal insight into his leadership approach, highlighting the importance of staying composed at work. He mentioned that he has never shouted or raised his voice at anyone throughout his career, highlighting the importance of composure in leadership. Though he acknowledged experiencing anger, disappointment, and frustration like anyone else, he believes that losing one's cool in the workplace is counterproductive.

"In all my years at work, I've never shouted or raised my voice at anyone- and I take quiet pride in that. Of course, I've had moments of anger, disappointment, and frustration. But I've learned that losing your temper doesn't help. Staying calm doesn't mean you're unaffected. It means you're in control. Grace under pressure- that, to me, is the true mark of leadership," the tweet read.

See the post here:

His post drew widespread appreciation from users, who praised his thoughtful and composed leadership approach. One user wrote, "Affected but calm is a form of restraint in speech, but it does not constitute true calm. In contrast, not allowing oneself to be affected by circumstances by training one's mind to think is the essence of real calm."

Another commented, "This resonates deeply. Keeping calm isn't about suppressing emotions; it's about choosing how to channel them. That distinction makes all the difference, especially when the pressure's on."

A third said, "This is undoubtedly an amazing quality. I hardly know anybody rich, successful and yet so calm. One needs a profound insight to realise that losing one's temper doesn't help. It's a gift. Rare gift at that."

A fourth added, "Absolutely agree, sir. True leadership is reflected not in loud voices but in calm composure during chaos. Maintaining grace under pressure earns far more respect than momentary outbursts ever could. Thank you for setting such an inspiring example."