Girl Asks Police To Run DNA Test On Christmas Cookie To Prove Existence Of Santa Claus

At some point, most children question whether or not Santa is real. One such girl from Cumberland, Rhode Island, who had the same doubt, finally decided to do something about it by taking the help of science. She requested the local police department to run a DNA test on evidence to prove the existence of Santa Claus.

According to NPR, 10-year-old Scarlett Doumato wrote to her local police department seeking to formally test food particles from leftover carrots and cookies for DNA to prove the existence of Santa Claus.

"I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the reindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?" the girl wrote. She then forwarded the 'evidence' to the state's Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.

The police department had the sweetest response to the little girl's request, and even shared her letter and pictures of 'evidence' on Facebook. Police Chief Matthew Benson said he has forwarded the girl's evidence to the Rhode Island Department of Health for analysis to examine possible DNA traces from Santa while comparing the bite marks to any of Santa's reindeer on file.

''Earlier this month, a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted the attached letter requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of December 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer,'' the post reads.

"This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her," the post reads further.

The Cumberland Police Department said it is awaiting test results, and asked residents to stay tuned for more information.

''While the Cumberland Police Department awaits the testing results, the department has been in contact with this future CPD Detective and provided her with some already uncovered evidence in support of Santa Claus' presence in her neighbourhood the night of December 24th, 2022,'' the police Department added.

