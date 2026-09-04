Happy Teachers' Day 2026: Best Wishes, Messages, And Quotes To Share

Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers' Day to honour the tireless efforts and guidance of teachers across the country. India marks Teachers' Day to celebrate the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a distinguished philosopher, a famous scholar, and the second President of India.

When he became President in 1962, some of his former students and friends visited him. They asked for permission to celebrate his birthday as a special occasion. Instead of accepting personal praise, Dr Radhakrishnan made a humble suggestion. He requested that the day be observed as Teachers' Day to honour all educators across the country instead of celebrating his own birthday.

Special programs are organised in schools, colleges, and other institutions on this occasion. Students share greetings, quotes, and messages to express their gratitude to their teachers and honour their guidance.

Here are some meaningful quotes to share:

"A teacher affects eternity; they can never tell where their influence stops." - Henry Adams

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." - Nelson Mandela

"Teaching is the greatest act of optimism." - Colleen Wilcox

"One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai

"The influence of teachers extends beyond the classroom, well into the future." - F. Sionil Jose

"A good teacher is like a candle - it consumes itself to light the way for others." - Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

"Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students." - Charles Kuralt

"The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery." - Mark Van Dor

Wishes to share with your teachers:

Thank you for believing in me even when I doubted myself. Your guidance means the world. Happy Teachers' Day!

You don't just teach lessons; you inspire dreams and build confidence. Grateful to have you as my mentor. Happy Teachers' Day!

Your patience and dedication have made learning a joy and shaped who I am today. Wishing you a wonderful Teachers' Day! Behind every success story, there is a teacher like you who never gives up. Thank you for lighting my path. Happy Teachers' Day!

You turned challenges into opportunities and lessons into life values. Forever thankful for your support. Happy Teachers' Day

Happy Teachers' Day! Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness will always lead us on the right path.

Thank you for being the guiding light and for inspiring me every day.

Messages To Share with Your Teachers: