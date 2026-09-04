Teachers' Day 2026: Why India Celebrates Teachers' Day On September 5

India marks Teachers' Day on September 5 every year to celebrate the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a distinguished philosopher, a famous scholar, and the second President of India.

Born in 1888, Dr. Radhakrishnan spent decades working as an educator. He taught at prestigious institutions, including Calcutta University and the University of Oxford. He strongly believed that teachers play a vital role in shaping the minds of young people and building a strong society.

When he became President in 1962, some of his former students and friends visited him. They asked for permission to celebrate his birthday as a special occasion. Instead of accepting personal praise, Dr Radhakrishnan made a humble suggestion. He requested that the day be observed as Teachers' Day to honour all educators across the country instead of celebrating his own birthday.

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Since that year, schools and colleges across India have observed 5 September as Teachers' Day. Students organise cultural events, give gifts, and present special performances to thank their teachers. The government also presents national awards to outstanding educators to recognise their hard work and dedication.

Dr Radhakrishnan's legacy lives on through this celebration. It serves as a annual reminder of the crucial role teachers play in guiding future generations and advancing education across the nation.