Happy Baisakhi 2026: 20 Wishes, Messages To Celebrate The Harvest Festival

Happy Baisakhi 2026: Baisakhi is one of the most important festivals celebrated in northern India, particularly across Punjab. While widely known as a harvest festival marking the end of the rabi crop season, it also carries deep religious significance for the Sikh community. This auspicious day commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Gurdwaras are adorned with decorations, and special prayers are held to honour this historic event. Punjabi communities across the world celebrate the festival by wearing traditional attire and taking out colourful processions. The processions feature traditional music, dancing, and martial arts.

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Baisakhi falls today, i.e., April 14, and the Baishakhi Sankranti moment is at 09:39 am.

Happy Baisakhi 2026: Wishes, quotes, images, messages, you can send to your loved ones