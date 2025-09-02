Gurugram Traffic: Woman Praises "Absolute Gem" Rapido Driver After Reaching Home Safely Amid Waterlogging

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a woman from Gurugram, praised a Rapido driver for dropping her home safely without complaining despite challenging traffic conditions and severe waterlogging in the city after heavy rainfall on Monday. Narayan, who is an activist, said that she was stuck in a six-hour traffic jam. Sharing a video of the waterlogged streets, she lauded driver Suraj Maurya, calling him an "absolute gem".

Watch the video here:

Hi @rapidobikeapp



I want to thank ur driver partner Mr. Suraj Maurya from bottom of my heart. He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic but didn't complain at all. Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said ma'am pay whatever extra u want.



ABSOLUTE GEM!! pic.twitter.com/ac2rVJE6KV — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 1, 2025

Also Read | Watch: Mini Truck Ferries Office Goers In Gurugram Amid Waterlogging, Internet Says, "We Are Like Cattles"

Most parts of Gurugram were flooded after rainfall on Monday, bringing traffic to a standstill. The authorities urged corporate offices to let employees work from home and directed schools to shift to online classes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Narayan wrote, "Hi Rapido bike app, I want to thank your driver partner Mr. Suraj Maurya from bottom of my heart."

"He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic but didn't complain at all. Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said ma'am pay whatever extra u want."

Also Read | Watch: Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Video Of Rare Red Aurora Above Earth As Seen From Space

When Bhardwaj reached her destination, Maurya politely asked her to pay whatever extra she wanted.

The story has garnered positive reactions on social media, with many praising the Rapido driver's behaviour.

"It's rare to see kindness between people without expecting anything in return in today's world. Here's some positive news to read amidst all the current negativity," one user wrote.

"Positive stories,when most are pointing out horrors, are so welcome. Yesterday was an unusual day with unprecedented rains. Kudos to Suraj Maurya and Rapido... we need more like you," another wrote.