Watch: Mini Truck Ferries Office Goers In Gurugram Amid Waterlogging, Internet Says, "We Are Like Cattles"

A video shows a mini truck, typically used for goods transportation, ferrying office goers in Gurugram amid waterlogging in the city, known as one of the major corporate hubs of India. The viral video, posted on Instagram, has sparked fiery debate on social media with users slamming the authorities, saying that they will never be "able to fix this ever".

Watch the video here:

Gurugram often faces waterlogging problems during rainfall, which disrupts traffic. However, the mini truck seems to be addressing the issue by providing an alternative mode of transportation, but it has angered the users as they demand a permanent solution.

The video was captioned, "Not all heroes wear capes; some drive Porters." The video shows corporate employees boarding the truck, which then navigates through waterlogged streets.

The exact route isn't mentioned in the video, but some of the major roads and intersections in the city face the issue of waterlogging, such as Sohna Road, NH8 and Sector 29-30 crossing.

Gurugram is a significant corporate hub with the presence of many multinational companies and offices. Thousands of employees commute daily from other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Hence, reliable transportation for employees is crucial, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "Feel pity looking at this situation where there is nothing for the common man..and we are like cattles."

"This is sad. What we have to go through in Gurugram is just sad. The govt seems least bothered and the people have just accepted the fact that Gurugram can NEVER be fixed," another said.

"Gurugram unfortunately is not gonna be able to fix this ever, completely anyway. No river or large water body nearby except Sahibi river in one section. Mumbai literally put massive motors underground to shoot water in the ocean and still it's screwed," a third user said.

"You shouldn't be celebrating this. This is systemic failure. You literally pay money for using the roads. Don't just paste a song and celebrate your hardships. It's 2025 life shouldn't be this hard," a user wrote.

Another user said, "Corporate majdoor."

Orange Alert Issued In Gurugram

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner noted in a social media post that the city received more than 100 mm of rainfall on Monday between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM (local time).

The weather department has issued an Orange Alert on September 2 as "heavy" to "very-heavy rainfall" is expected.

Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory urging people to work from home, and schools have been instructed to conduct online classes as an orange alert has been issued with the possibility of heavy to very-heavy rainfall on September 2 (Tuesday).

The advisory read, "In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025".