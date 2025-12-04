Gujarat Man Performs Mouth-To-Mouth CPR To Save Electrocuted Snake, Internet Applauds

A wildlife rescuer in Gujarat's Valsad successfully resuscitated a snake with mouth-to-mouth CPR after it suffered an electric shock. The snake climbed a three-phase power line, likely in search of prey, and was electrocuted, causing it to fall approximately 15 feet to the ground and become unconscious. Mukesh Vayad, who has a decade of experience and training from a local snake research institute, arrived at the scene after locals contacted him.

He found the snake motionless and without a response. He performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and tapped its heart area at intervals for nearly 30 minutes. After about half an hour of persistent effort, the snake began to show signs of respiration and movement. It was later released into a nearby forest area after a full recovery.

Video of the dramatic rescue has gone viral on social media, with many praising the rescuer's compassion.

The Indian Rat Snake, also known as Ptyas mucosa, is a non-venomous snake commonly found in India and other parts of South Asia. It's a fast-moving, agile creature that's often mistaken for a cobra due to its size and speed. However, it's harmless to humans and plays a vital role in controlling pest populations, especially rodents, in agricultural areas and human settlements.