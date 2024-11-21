Ajita Pandey: Nursing Officer And Snake Rescuer Inspires Many On Social Media

Ajita Pandey, a resident of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, has earned the nicknames "Snake Girl" and "Snake Rescuer" on social media for her daring snake rescues. She has safely returned thousands of snakes to the wild after saving them over the last few years. Her dangerous rescue videos have gone viral and garnered a lot of attention.

The first time Ajita became fascinated with snakes was when snake charmers came to her house. Through books, newspapers, and internet resources, she educated herself and discovered that while some snakes are poisonous, most are not, according to local media reports. Inspired to stop needless snake kills, she now dedicates her life to raising awareness of the ecological significance of snakes.

Watch: Chhattisgarh Woman Bravely Rescues Snake Hiding In Office With Bare Hands

Ajita achieved the World Record for rescuing the most snakes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between March 2017 and July 2021, she rescued 984 snakes and released them in forests with the support of the local forest department.

Alongside her training in nursing and wildlife conservation, she continues to advocate for calling experts instead of harming snakes when they are spotted.

Ms Pandey, a resident of Bilaspur, is a dedicated nursing officer, a passionate snake rescuer, and a committed animal lover. To share her work with a wider audience, she maintains an Instagram page, @invincible._ajita, where she regularly posts thrilling animal rescue videos.