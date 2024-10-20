Video: Little Girl Wraps A Giant Snake Around Her Neck, Internet Slams 'Content Hungry' Parents

In the past too, Ariana has posted several videos and pictures of herself with snakes

Despite their fearsome reputation, snakes have become beloved pets for several people around the world. Recently, a video of a little girl hoisting a massive black snake over her shoulders and playing with the reptile went viral, grabbing attention across the internet. The video captures the heart-pounding moment as the young girl, who seems a little terrified, handles a massive snake as it slithers across her body. Fortunately, the serpent remains calm, posing no immediate harm.

Notably, the girl named Ariana is a snake enthusiast and has amassed more than 400,000 followers on Instagram showcasing her unique bond with her slithery friends. Her Instagram page is called, @snakemasterexotics, and her bio simply states "Just a girl and her passion for snakes."

''Heyyy it's Ariana here from Snakemasterexotics! Guess what? I've got this BIG IMG snake all wrapped around my neck! But don't worry, I've got this under control! Handling snakes like a pro—just another day for me,'' the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the parents for endangering their child's life for social media content. Several users slammed the parents' judgment, arguing that prioritising online fame over safety is irresponsible. Many questioned the risks of such a daring act, raising concerns about the safety of exposing children to potentially deadly situations.

One user said, ''What kind of parents are you poor child doesn't know the danger.'' Another commented, ''Someone needs to arrest this man and find another family for that child.''

A third said, ''She's just a little girl; why do people want views so badly that they don't even think about their kids.''

A fourth added, ''Why is this normal?'' ''This is so wrong on many levels. Her parents need to learn the basics of parenting,'' a fifth user remarked.

In the past too, Ariana has posted several videos and pictures of herself with various species of the reptile.