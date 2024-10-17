Video: Gujarat Man Saves Snake's Life By Performing CPR

It was a one-foot non-venomous checkered keelback

Believe it or not, a man in Gujarat has saved a snake by performing the life-saving technique known as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Yash Tadvi, a wildlife rescuer in Gujarat's Vadodara, said he received a call on his helpline number about a snake being found dead in an area. Upon reaching the location, he said he saw the condition of the reptile, a one-foot non-venomous checkered keelback, and believed that it would survive.

"When I went there, the snake was in an unconscious state. There was no movement, but I was confident that the snake would survive," Mr Tadvi said after the miraculous save, which was recorded on a phone.

"So I took its neck in my hand, opened its mouth and tried to bring it back to consciousness by blowing into its mouth for three minutes. Even after giving CPR in the first two attempts, there was no change in its condition. However, when I gave CPR for the third time, it started moving," he said.

The snake has now been handed over to the forest department.

With inputs from Mahendra Prasad