'Snake Girl' Ajita Pandey Rescues Cobra From Factory, Warns Public In Viral Video

Ajita Pandey, popularly known as "Snake Girl" or "Snake Rescuer" on social media, is once again making headlines for her courageous snake-catching skills. A resident of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, Ajita, recently responded to an emergency call about a snake spotted inside a factory. Upon reaching the location, she discovered a cobra hiding behind a stack of sacks.

In a video shared on her social media account, Ajita can be seen skilfully and safely capturing the venomous snake. In the video on YouTube, she also used the opportunity to educate viewers, warning that with the onset of winter, snakes and other reptiles tend to seek warmth and often hide in godowns or storage areas. She advised people to be cautious and to tap or inspect their surroundings carefully before moving items from such places.

Watch the the video here:

The video has gone viral, crossing 20,000 views within just eight hours of being posted.

At the end of the clip, Ajita urges the public not to approach or attempt to handle snakes on their own. "If you spot a snake in or around your home, do not touch or provoke it. Call a trained rescuer," she said, highlighting the importance of safety and professional handling.

Ajita has rescued thousands of snakes over the years and continues to raise awareness about reptile safety and wildlife conservation through her daring rescue missions and informative videos.