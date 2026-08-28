Grandmother Talks To ChatGPT Believing It Is Real Person, Video Viral: 'Such An Innocent Soul'

An Indian grandmother's adorable conversation with an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has caught social media's attention. Shared on Instagram by her granddaughter, Abhiruchi Bhatti, the heartwarming interaction shows the grandma talking to ChatGPT, believing it is a real person on the other side. Bhatti chose not to reveal the truth and recorded the conversation, stating it was perhaps the last 'innocent generation' left.

“Nani is talking to ChatGPT, genuinely believing there's a real human on the other side, and honestly, I don't even have the heart to tell her otherwise," Bhatti captioned the accompanying video.

"May we always protect this pure, innocent generation that finds magic in the simplest things," she added.

The now-viral clip starts with Bhatti saying that the family had found a girl for marriage for Ashu, but she was a foreigner who could talk in Hindi.

The AI chatbot then introduces itself and offers to listen or answer questions. "How are you? Alright?" the grandma asked ChatGPT in Hindi, to which the chatbot replied: "Yes, absolutely."

The conversation ends with the grandma saying, "Both should be happy. He isn't getting married, is he?" Her granddaughter replies, "Yes."

After the video went viral, Bhatti posted part 2 and part 3 of the conversation, highlighting grandma's sweet interaction with the AI chatbot.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over two million views and hundreds of comments, as a section of social media users adored the grandma's sweet talk with AI. Others suggested that such pranks should be avoided.

"She is such an innocent soul. Bless her heart," said one user while another added: "This is so adorable. The way she is talking so sweetly to ChatGPT. Last innocent generation."

A third commented: "Don't do this yaar please. At this stage, a person is like a small kid. After watching this clip, it seems that you are making fun of amma ji, so don't."

A fourth said: "These are our elders of the time when the foundation of relationships were laid on the value of trust and love in society."