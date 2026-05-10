German Tourist Awarded $1,200 After Suing Greek Hotel Over Pool Chairs

German father won a $1,200 payout after suing his tour operator because his family couldn't get sun loungers at their Greek resort, where they were vacationing, the New York Post reported. The unnamed tourist, whose identity was not revealed, paid more than 7,186 euros (around $8,400) for an 11-day package holiday at the island of Kos in August 2024. According to the report, he travelled with his wife and two children, ages 9 and 12. But the family getaway soured on day one, as despite 95-degree heat, the pool area had no available sun loungers. Each morning, the father woke at 6:00 am (local time) to try the "morning deckchair sprint", but each of the chairs was already covered in towels, claimed by other guests.

Over the entire trip, the family managed to secure chairs only once. Even then, there were just two loungers for four people, leaving the children to sit on towels on the ground, CNN reported. He estimated he spent 20 minutes each day searching for seats.

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He claimed that the rule prohibiting guests from reserving chairs with towels was widely ignored. The father first complained to his tour guide, who said enforcement was the hotel's job. When he went to the hotel staff, "nothing happened".

During the trial at Hanover District Court, video footage showed rows of unattended chairs draped with towels as early as 6:00 am. "There were rows of chairs covered in towels that were unattended," according to The New York Times.

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The tourist sued the German tour operator. The court ruled the holiday was "defective" because the family couldn't access poolside seating, a core part of the advertised vacation. Judges said that while the tour operator doesn't run the hotel, it must ensure a "reasonable" ratio of sun loungers to guests.

The man had already received a 350-euro partial refund from the operator, and the court decided that wasn't enough and awarded an additional 986.70 euros. That represents a 15% reduction for each day the family couldn't access loungers.

"Children aged 9 and 12 have the same right to a sun bed as adult guests," the judgment said.