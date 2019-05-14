Did HBO Make Another Blunder In Latest 'Game Of Thrones' Episode? (Spoiler Alert)

A viral photo shows Jaime with his right hand intact.

Warning: Spoilers for 'Game Of Thrones' ahead. A photo circulating online has left 'Game Of Thrones' fans hopping mad, as it appears to show Jaime Lannister with his hand intact. The still from 'Game Of Thrones' season 8, episode 5 shows Jaime hugging Cersei in the burning Red Keep, and netizens noticed that his right hand appears to have regrown magically. In season 3 of the super-hit TV show, Jaime lost his right hand and has been wearing a gold substitute since.

However, even as many took to Twitter to accuse the makers of more sloppy editing after last week's Starbucks blunder, others pointed out that this scene is not even part of the episode streaming online.

Some on Twitter called out the viral photograph as 'fake', adding that the shot is not in the episode.

I saw this picture of Cersei & Jaime and went back to the episode to check out if they really forgot the hand. THEY DID NOT. I couldn't even find this shot in the episode. So this picture is fake. Don't trust everything you see.

(Correct me if i'm wrong) pic.twitter.com/Ek1t6gLpxy — Rainy ⎊ (@rain_martini) May 13, 2019

So did HBO make another glaring editing error? Did Jaime regrow his hand? Well, sort of.

Here's what happened: Every week, HBO releases photographs immediately after the latest 'Game Of Thrones' episode airs. The photograph with Jaime's hand that is doing the rounds online was actually shared online by HBO and does not come from the aired episode. It has since been removed from HBO's website, but can still be viewed on a cached version of the page.

As show photographer Helen Sloan explained to Buzzfeed News earlier, most of the photos released online are taken on set, before CGI is applied, which is why Jaime's right hand is still visible in the now-viral pic.

