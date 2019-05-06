Did You Notice This Big Blooper In Latest 'Game Of Thrones' Episode?

Viewers noticed something wrong in this 'Game Of Thrones' scene.

Warning: Possible 'Game Of Thrones' season 8, episode 4 spoilers ahead.

'Game Of Thrones' is possibly one of the biggest and most watched shows on television right now. But that doesn't mean it gets everything right. Eagle-eyed viewers watching the latest episode of this super-hit TV show were quick to notice one big blooper that the makers clearly missed. In 'Game Of Thrones' season 8, episode 4, netizens noticed a scene with a Starbucks coffee cup on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen!

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

It's safe to assume that Starbucks, although a very popular coffee chain, does not exist in the world of Westeros.

Predictably enough, it did not take Twitter long at all to notice the editing error. And understandably enough, it also left a lot of people feeling cheated and/or annoyed. Many took to social media to slam the makers for getting "lazy" after giving viewers years of meticulously planned and detailed episodes.

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/90Li696AmM — Allison Minick (@Allison_Minick) May 6, 2019

HBO is getting so lazy on Game of Thrones they left a Starbucks coffee in the episode pic.twitter.com/ipxtY8uuTb — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 6, 2019

The faux pas also inspired some hilarious jokes

ooooh i get it now they all have STARBUCKS names pic.twitter.com/SSj5skShLo — jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 6, 2019

Oh yes that was definitely a Starbucks cup in #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/l6V9G3udzN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 6, 2019

Anna Kendrick was among those who also noticed other things amiss in this 'Game Of Thrones' episode

No spoilers but was there not a *weird* ass camera pan early in tonight's episode? I know this was prolly the ep with no budget, but like, do another take. (Also I love every single person - cast and crew - who brought this show to our lives, even that camera op. Carry on.) — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 6, 2019

I just watched the Inside the Episode for last night's @GameOfThrones and now I not only hate the episode but I finally can no longer excuse the writing as “it's an adaptation”. David and Dan are bad writers without source material to go off. Just bad. — Kelley Piper 📷⚽️ (@kpiperphotos) May 6, 2019

Did you notice this 'Game Of Thrones' blooper when you watched the latest episode? Let us know using the comments section.

