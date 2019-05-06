Did You Notice This Big Blooper In Latest 'Game Of Thrones' Episode?

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed an obvious editing error in 'Game Of Thrones'

Offbeat | | Updated: May 06, 2019 15:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Did You Notice This Big Blooper In Latest 'Game Of Thrones' Episode?

Viewers noticed something wrong in this 'Game Of Thrones' scene.


Warning: Possible 'Game Of Thrones' season 8, episode 4 spoilers ahead.

'Game Of Thrones' is possibly one of the biggest and most watched shows on television right now. But that doesn't mean it gets everything right. Eagle-eyed viewers watching the latest episode of this super-hit TV show were quick to notice one big blooper that the makers clearly missed. In 'Game Of Thrones' season 8, episode 4, netizens noticed a scene with a Starbucks coffee cup on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen!

It's safe to assume that Starbucks, although a very popular coffee chain, does not exist in the world of Westeros.

Predictably enough, it did not take Twitter long at all to notice the editing error. And understandably enough, it also left a lot of people feeling cheated and/or annoyed. Many took to social media to slam the makers for getting "lazy" after giving viewers years of meticulously planned and detailed episodes.

The faux pas also inspired some hilarious jokes

Anna Kendrick was among those who also noticed other things amiss in this 'Game Of Thrones' episode

Did you notice this 'Game Of Thrones' blooper when you watched the latest episode? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Game of Thronesgame of thrones bloopersStarbucks

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CBSE Class 10 ResultElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionHow to Vote IndiaPhase 5 ElectionGeneral ElectionLok Sabha PollsElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesIPL FinalVideocon D2HClass 10 ResultFlipkart SaleRealme 3 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................