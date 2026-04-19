From A Fan To Full-Time Career: This Taylor Swift Influencer Earns Up To $10,000 Per Branded Post

A 26-year-old Swiftie has turned her passion for Taylor Swift into a full-time career, earning anywhere between $1,000 and $10,000 for a single social media post, New York Post reported. Olivia Levin, who runs the Instagram account @SwiftiesForEternity, has built a global following of over 629,000 fans. Her growing influence has led to collaborations with brands such as Sweet Loren's vegan cookies, greeting card company Papyrus, and celebrity jacket designer Jeff Hamilton, all eager to tap into her dedicated audience.

After graduating from Fairfield University, Levin moved to Nashville and began working in book publishing. However, her career took an unexpected turn in 2023 when she was laid off, just as Swift's Eras Tour began and her social media account started gaining traction.

“At a certain point, I stopped looking for 9 to 5 jobs because I met my brand partnerships agent who started getting me brand deals," she explained.

Levin capitalised on the surge in interest by helping fellow Swifties secure tickets for the highly sought-after tour, guiding them away from inflated resale prices that saw $150 tickets skyrocket to as much as $5,000.

"People who had extra tickets or couldn't make it any more would message me and I would verify the tickets and post them and help them transfer it to another fan at face value. I was getting so many ticket submissions that it was taking me all day to verify all the tickets. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is like a job now. I can't keep doing this for free," she said.

She also launched a subscription platform where fans paid $3 a month for exclusive content, adding another revenue stream.

Her success extended beyond social media. Levin recently secured a book deal, 'The Story of Us: How The Taylor Swift Fandom Changed Our Lives,' which is a mix of memoir and fan history.

In the book, she recounts a memorable experience when she was invited to Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion for an exclusive listening session of the Reputation album before its release. Guests were asked to surrender their phones before being transported to the property, where they were greeted by Swift's family.

Levin described the surreal moment when Swift herself joined the group and even posed for photos. "She just casually hands me her 1989 Album of the Year Grammy. And it's heavy, and I told her that. And she was like, ‘Yeah, it's heavier than you would think, right?" Levin recalled.

Beyond business, Levin has also used her platform for social good. When Swift visits children's hospitals, Levin shares GoFundMe links to support patients. Many fans donate in symbolic amounts of $13 - Swift's favourite number. In one instance, her community raised over $50,000 in just a single day.

Her platform has also fostered personal connections, with at least two fans even finding love through her page. "They were just conversing in my comment section, and I guess one of them DM'd the other and then boom. They were visiting each other in different countries. He actually messaged me the other day and told me they just celebrated their two year anniversary," she said.