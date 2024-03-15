Taylor Swift Fans Could Be Game-Changers In US Elections, Here's Why

Taylor Swift's devoted fanbase, the Swifties, stands out as one of the major fandoms globally, particularly in the US. With their unwavering dedication, Swifties have earned a reputation for their passionate support and fierce loyalty to Taylor Swift and her music. Now, as the 2024 election draws near, speculation is rife about who Taylor Swift will vote for or endorse. Given her immense influence and the loyalty of the Swifties, their collective voting decisions could have a significant impact on the election results.

According to the latest favourability poll by NBC, Taylor Swift was rated the highest among all figures tested, which included names like President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Ms Swift's widespread recognition was evident, with 94% of voters recognizing her name when asked about her. 40% of registered voters shared a “positive view” of Ms Swift, while only 16% held a negative opinion. Moreover, according to a 2023 survey, nearly three-quarters of Swifties are white, with over half being women and Democrats and 45% of survey participants identified as millennials. Given these demographics, Ms Swift's endorsement holds significant sway in the political landscape as it could potentially influence the outcome of a close election.

Recently, during Super Tuesday's primary elections, Ms Swift urged her fans to “vote the people who most represent YOU into power,” in her Instagram stories, as per The Guardian. “If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today,” she wrote.

Taylor Swift, who previously stood against Donald Trump and backed Joe Biden in the 2020 election, has not yet endorsed any candidate for November's upcoming poll. Despite her past political activism and support for President Biden, Ms Swift has chosen to remain neutral in this election cycle.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on Taylor Swift's silence, stating, "I can't comment on what Taylor Swift is saying or not saying." However, reports suggest that the White House is keen on securing Ms Swift's endorsement, aiming to attract millions of younger voters to support President Biden's re-election bid. When asked about efforts to secure Ms Swift's backing, the 81-year-old jokingly responded, "That's classified," during an interview with late-night host Seth Myers.

Taylor Swift has been fairly outspoken in her criticism of former President Donald Trump. In May 2020, she accused him of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" throughout his presidency, declaring, "We will vote you out in November."

As the 2024 election approaches, Donald Trump has already urged Ms Swift not to endorse President Biden. The 77-year-old claimed there was "no way" she could be "disloyal" to him, claiming that he made her "so much money" by passing the Music Modernization Act, which aimed to pass fair compensation for artists.