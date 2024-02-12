Donald Trump Says There Is 'No Way' Taylor Swift Will Endorse Joe Biden

In the 2020 US presidential election, Taylor Swift had declared her support for Joe Biden.

Former United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that there is "no way" Grammy-award-winning artist Taylor Swift will endorse US President Joe Biden for re-election. The Republican frontrunner wrote a message on his social media platform 'Truth Social' and claimed that he was responsible for Ms Swift's financial success. He cited his approval and signing of the Music Modernization Act 2018, which updated copyright law for music streaming, as per a report in the New York Times.

In a post, Mr Trump wrote, "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."

"Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!" Mr. Trump added.

Since Ms Swift encouraged her fans to register to vote and after Travis Kelce was featured in a Pfizer advertisement encouraging people to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, both of them have been the target of conspiracy theories for months.

A month before the 2020 presidential election, the singer had declared her support for Joe Biden. She had attacked Mr Trump months earlier for "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency" during the demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequality. "The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," the "Lover" singer told V Magazine in October 2020. She also stated the importance of "a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first."

Ms Swift continued, "The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them."

At that time, she said that she would "proudly vote" for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. "Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs," she added.