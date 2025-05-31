Taylor Swift Hits Creative Roadblock With <i>Reputation's</i> TV Release: "Re-Recording Was Emotionally Tough"

Taylor Swift has finally shared an update about the release of her album Reputation (Taylor's Version). After announcing that she regained the rights to her first six albums, the singer revealed she has just started re-recording Reputation.

In a letter posted on her website, Taylor opened up about hitting a creative roadblock during the process. She also confessed that Reputation is the only album out of her first six that she thought “couldn't be improved" after re-recording.

What

Taylor Swift has made an official announcement on the status of her album Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Revealing why she hasn't starting re-recording Reputation after regaining rights to her first six albums, she shared, “I haven't even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief."

She furthermore revealed why re-recording it would not lead to any improvement, "To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or the photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off."

Giving hope for a future release, the singer added, "There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased vault tracks from that album to hatch. I've already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now."

Background

Taylor Swift began re-recording her old albums in 2019 to regain control over her music after her first six albums were sold by Big Machine Records. So far, she has released re-recorded versions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989. The only two left are her 2006 self-titled debut and 2017's Reputation.

Since 2019, starting with her album Lover, Taylor has owned the rights to her master recordings. Lover was released through Republic Records, part of Universal Music Group.

In A Nutshell

Taylor Swift opens up about the delay of re-crecording Reputation, despite of buying back its rights. She mentions how she had hit creative roadblock and is uncertain whether this will lead to any improvement.