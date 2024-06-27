Watch: Shark Tank's Aman Gupta Is Now A 'Swiftie' After Attending Taylor Swift Concert

'Swiftie' is a term commonly used to imply passionate and loyal fans of Taylor Swift.

Shark Tank India judge and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta recently attended pop star Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert along with his wife Piya and daughter Adaa in London. After the memorable concert, Mr Gupta revealed how he was initially reluctant to purchase the tickets but now has a newfound admiration for Ms Swift. He proudly proclaimed that he is now a 'Swiftie'-- a term commonly used to imply passionate and loyal fans of Taylor Swift.

Sharing his experience on Instagram, Mr Gupta wrote how all his initial doubts disappeared after witnessing Ms Swift's amazing performance. He showered praises on the American singer-songwriter, calling her a ''cult,'', ''phenomenon'', and a ''super performer.'' The video also captured special moments from the concert, showcasing the electrifying atmosphere all around and the selfies that he took with his daughter and wife while enjoying the musical extravaganza.

''Before booking the tickets, I kept thinking is it worth it? But OMG. What a night! Took Swiftie Adaa or should I say she took us to see Taylor Swift concert and the energy was UNREAL,'' he wrote while sharing the video.

''Is Taylor Swift a cult and a Phenomenon? Absolutely. Super performer and for me, I now believe she is one of the world's greatest marketers. From someone who didn't care too much about Taylor Swift, she now has created a new swiftie,'' he added.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with many praising the businessman for creating a core memory for her daughter, while others welcomed his entry into the 'Swiftie' club.

One user said, ''Parenting 101! Such a priceless moment for a daughter to be able to share her swiftie passion with her father.'' Another commented, ''This is the most wholesome post on my feed. It's so lovely to see the two of you share this core memory.''

A third added, ''Just in - a brand new Swiftie, welcome to the cult captain!''A fourth wrote, ''Okay Aman is also a great dad. Guy has set the bar so high.''

A fifth commented, ''It's so good that you did this with your daughter! She's making memories for life.''