" Rs 1 Crore Sale In 1 Hour": YouTuber Gaurav Taneja's Big Claim Stuns Shark Tank India Judges

Shark Tank India is gearing up for its fourth season on Monday, with a new extended promo showcasing exciting glimpses of what's to come. The season will introduce new 'sharks' and promises high-octane drama, including a heated exchange between returning investor Aman Gupta and newcomer Kunal Bahl.

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja is set to make an appearance on the show this season to pitch his whey protein brand. His partner revealed that despite their website being password-protected, they managed to achieve sales worth Rs 1 crore in just one hour. The impressive feat amazed Aman Gupta, who remarked, "That is a dream for many businesses." Vineeta Singh was equally astonished, exclaiming, "Oh my God."

Mr Taneja's primary YouTube channel, Flying Beast, boasts an incredible 9.27 million subscribers, while his Instagram account has 3.6 million followers. His business-focused Instagram page, Beast Life, has already garnered 1.25 lakh followers, signalling a robust digital presence even before the show airs.

Though widely recognized as a content creator, Mr Taneja's influence extends beyond social media. His fitness-centric YouTube channel, FitMuscleTV, has amassed over 2.11 million subscribers. Additionally, Taneja has diversified his ventures, including producing organic ghee made using traditional methods from Gir cows raised on his farm in Gujarat. While his organic ghee has been well-received, some followers have expressed concerns over its premium pricing- Rs 1,350 for 500 ml.

Meanwhile, the show's 'sharks' were impressed by the growing number of entrepreneurs hailing from smaller towns and villages. Commenting on the evolving startup landscape, Kunal Bahl said, "Startup founders in our country have a certain impression, and you people are shattering it."

However, some pitches left the 'sharks' stunned due to high valuations. After one entrepreneur proposed a valuation of Rs 250 crore, Aman Gupta jokingly asked, "Hum pagal hain kya? (Are we mad?)." Later, another team presented an even higher valuation of Rs 300 crore, leaving the panel in disbelief.