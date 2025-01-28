Harsh Goenka Shares Losses In Companies Owned By Shark Tank Judges, Internet Reacts

Harsh Goenka, the chairperson of RPG Group, recently sparked a debate on social media by sharing data on the financial losses incurred by some of the judges on Shark Tank India. Mr Goenka, who enjoys watching the show, shared the profit after-tax data for FY24, revealing the financial performances of companies backed by the Shark Tank India investors.

While praising the show for promoting entrepreneurship, Mr Goenka acknowledged the significant financial struggles faced by some of the investors' companies. The shared data highlights substantial losses incurred by several companies, including Vineeta Singh's Sugar Cosmetics, which reported a loss of Rs 68 crore, Aman Gupta's boAt with a loss of Rs 54 crore, Anupam Mittal's Shaadi.com with a loss of Rs 18 crore, and Lenskart with a loss of Rs 10 crore. However, the largest losses were reported by Acko General Insurance, amounting to Rs 456 crore, Inshorts with a loss of Rs 228 crore, and Oyo Rooms with a loss of Rs 184 crore.

"I still love watching #SharkTankIndia. But it seems some of our sharks are still navigating choppy waters. There's more 'bleeding' in the tank than I thought," the industrialist wrote on X.

Reacting to the data, one user wrote, "The way they all grill gives an impression as if they are the most profitable companies in this country."

Another commented, "Sharks create Sharks. And then water becomes more choppy." A third said, "I still not able to understand that sharks expect pitchers that their business should be profit-making, and their own companies are struggling since long to make profits."

A fourth added, "All are good sharks. Few crores are acceptable if shark companies are contributing in the employment generation. With time, companies come in profit."

In January 2023, Mr Goenka made a similar post that elicited a response from Anupam Mittal. While the Shaadi.com founder acknowledged Mr Goenka's comments, he also mounted a defence of entrepreneurship, emphasising the inherent risks and challenges that come with it.

Mr Mittal replied, "I know you meant it in jest, so with all due respect, sir, I think you reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased, and incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like you, the sharks don't bleed red, we bleed blue, and that's why we do what we do."